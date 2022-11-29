Vantage Consulting Group Inc Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

VLO traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.75. 52,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.