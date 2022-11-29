Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 30.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $84.46. 14,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

