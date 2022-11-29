Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $321,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,174 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 522.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,704,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

