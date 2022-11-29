Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 17.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $753,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,403. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

