Vantage Consulting Group Inc Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,783. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.