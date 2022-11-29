Vantage Consulting Group Inc Lowers Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 29,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

