Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases 670 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Garmin Price Performance

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,269. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,262. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.93.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

