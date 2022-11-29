Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry Purchases 135,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Vapotherm stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,435. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $24.23.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Vapotherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vapotherm

Vapotherm Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 793,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.