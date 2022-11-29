Varde Management L.P. Buys Shares of 518,000 Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 518,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for approximately 2.3% of Varde Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 3,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

