Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,198.69 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.85 million and $20,198.69 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,460.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00463972 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00118839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00838638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.39 or 0.00676713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00255155 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,559,947 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

