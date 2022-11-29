Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,306 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $313.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,814. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.46 and a 12-month high of $323.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

