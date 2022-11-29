VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,527. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.66 and a one year high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

