ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Susan C. Schnabel Acquires 25,000 Shares

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ViewRay Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 51,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $858.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. On average, analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ViewRay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

