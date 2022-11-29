Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 8,382 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after buying an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 76,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,890. The firm has a market cap of $414.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.84 and its 200 day moving average is $132.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,408,147.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock valued at $554,041,914 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

