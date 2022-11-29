Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 196 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,646.4% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 399,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 315,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,912,550. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.01.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

