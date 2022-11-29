Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 7,439 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

TROW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,136. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $208.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.