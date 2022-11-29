Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

