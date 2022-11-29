Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 348 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $1,526.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,951. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,776.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,474.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.