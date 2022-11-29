Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $507,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.6 %

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $7.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $449.71. 15,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,645. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.82 and its 200 day moving average is $403.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $461.57.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

