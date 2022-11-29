Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,016. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $264.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

