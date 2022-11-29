Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after buying an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after buying an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after buying an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after buying an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.14. 22,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

