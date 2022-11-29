Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,700 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 196,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,660. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $110.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

