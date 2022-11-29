Virtu Financial LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 654.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,911 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.87. 7,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,649. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66.

