Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,748 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,360 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 103.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,994 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SEA by 178.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 79,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,699,166. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.51. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $307.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

