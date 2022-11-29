Virtu Financial LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Shares of COP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.81. The stock had a trading volume of 95,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

