Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.56 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,053 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 282,074 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 54,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,416. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

