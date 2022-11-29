Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 20,445 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,429 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $127.19. 17,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,033. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

