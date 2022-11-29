Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 378,623 Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 378,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.77% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 299.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 118,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.52. 8,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,840. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

