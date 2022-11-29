Virtu Financial LLC Takes $4.83 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,957,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.91. 42,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,737. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

