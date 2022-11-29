Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 2,389 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

