Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $452,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EFR opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

