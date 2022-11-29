Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $516.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.69. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,266.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

