Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $633,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.