Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,274 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

