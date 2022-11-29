Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,502 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $103.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

