Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $530.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.45 and a 200 day moving average of $498.69. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

