Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.