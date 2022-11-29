Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.