Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New $2.71 Million Investment in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.