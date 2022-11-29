Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

Tesla stock opened at $184.83 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,588,678. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

