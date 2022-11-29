Visionary Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 352.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 425.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $7.50 price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

