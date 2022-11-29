Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

ISCG stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

