Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.17.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

