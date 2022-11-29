VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Purchases $11,050.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $11,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VolitionRx Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VNRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.73. VolitionRx Limited has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the third quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in VolitionRx by 27.5% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 96,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in VolitionRx by 316.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in VolitionRx by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VolitionRx

Several research firms have weighed in on VNRX. Maxim Group dropped their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Aegis dropped their price target on VolitionRx from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

