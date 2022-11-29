Voss Capital LLC Buys 283,033 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) by 1,070.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,033 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC owned 1.36% of Cognition Therapeutics worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 201.6% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Cognition Therapeutics Profile

CGTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,549. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

