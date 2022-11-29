Voss Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Voss Capital LLC lowered its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,003 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARHS traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

