Voss Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000. Signet Jewelers makes up 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,386,000 after buying an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.7 %

SIG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,417. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.