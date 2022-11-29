Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.82

Vow (VOW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Vow has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Vow has a market cap of $128.07 million and $539,701.21 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

