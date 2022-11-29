Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 10,926 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

PFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 136,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,787,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $277.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

