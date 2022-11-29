Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 142 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 330,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,801 shares worth $20,043,004. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

